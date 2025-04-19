Greenwood to Newsmax: Trump Brought Christianity Into 'Center Focus'

Country legend Lee Greenwood told Newsmax that President Donald Trump has helped bring Christianity into "center focus" in America.

Greenwood told "Saturday Agenda," "I applaud the president for bringing more of a Christian faith into the center focus of the White House."

Greenwood said Trump's visibility as president has, without question, elevated interest in Christianity.

"I think that's important to let them know — the rest of the country — we are a Christian nation. We respect all faiths. But those who wanted to decide that they'd like to be a Christian, they certainly could pick up a Bible, any Bible, and understand why we are Christians and what the gospel teaches us."

Greenwood, who has published the "God Bless The USA Bible," said it is a good reference for schools to use as a teaching aid since it also includes documents key to American history.

"It is the Holy Bible, King James version. But within the Bible and in the rear of the Bible is the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance."

Greenwood added that teaching American history combined with biblical teachings would help lay a strong foundation for children to follow.

"I think all those things are important for kids to know more about America's history," he said.

