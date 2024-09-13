Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Will Make US 'Crime-Ridden Hellhole'

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris would turn the country into "a crime-ridden hellhole."

The mainstream media doesn't care about the victims of crime across this country, she told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They want Democrats to get elected, and Democrats don't care about these victims either."

Crime Prevention Research Center President John Lott Jr. said the numbers indicate that crime has risen under Biden.

"Violent crime increased by 37% under the Biden administration, compared to a drop of 17% under the Trump administration," Lott said, The Washington Times reported.

According to Lott, in a breakdown of the Bureau of Justice Statistics' National Crime Victimization Survey data released Thursday, violent crime has soared under Biden-Harris.

"If you look at rape, robbery, and aggravated assaults (the NCVS doesn't measure murder), between 2016 and 2020, violent crime fell by 15% under Trump and soared by 55% under Biden between 2020 and 2023," Lott wrote.

Leavitt said violent crime is up under Harris and President Joe Biden's watch.

"And if Kamala Harris is given the chance to be president of this country and implement her weak-on-crime policies that she has supported her entire career — defunding the police, eliminating cash bail, and freeing violent criminals from jail, decriminalizing illegal border policies — sanctuary cities in America are going to turn into a sanctuary for illegal immigrants and violent criminals," she said. "And it will turn into a crime-ridden hellhole for American citizens."

Leavitt said Harris is a "dangerous, radical liberal."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!