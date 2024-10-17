WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: laurel lee | secret service | donald trump | reform | assassination | attempt

Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Reform Secret Service Culture

Thursday, 17 October 2024 09:18 PM EDT

The Secret Service needs a cultural shift, Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., a member of the Trump Assassination Task Force, told Newsmax on Thursday.

A report, issued Tuesday by an independent panel tasked by President Joe Biden, found flaws that contributed to an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

During her interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Lee addressed the findings, saying, "This report confirms so many of the things that our task force has identified since the first assassination attempt against President Trump.

"It really highlights and goes into detail things like the communication failures and the systemic failure to coordinate effectively with local law enforcement."

Lee said securing rally sites and locations where Secret Service protectees appear requires effective coordination, which the report found lacking.

"There are some very practical suggestions in there — things like having a field manual that they can share with state and local law enforcement," she said.

The panel's report went beyond operational failures and called for broader changes within the Secret Service, including culture, resources, funding, and mission focus reforms.

"The report identifies ... the view of this group that the Secret Service needs to get back to a focus on that protected mission and ensuring that that's where their priority is and that it's getting the job done," Lee said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Thursday, 17 October 2024 09:18 PM
