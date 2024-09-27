Laura Schlessinger to Newsmax: 'So Grateful for My Life'

Talk radio host and author Dr. Laura Schlessinger reflected on her 50-year-long career during an interview with Newsmax on Friday, saying she is "so grateful" for her life.

Schlessinger, who hosts the "Dr. Laura Program" on SiriusXM, told "American Agenda" that she's "getting so many accolades of late and people appreciating what I've been doing, and I think, shouldn't they be saying that if I'm gone?"

She added, "I'm glad I'm still here to hear all those loving, wonderful things," and that she's "so grateful for my life because working on air all these 50 years has been ultimately the purpose of my life, which is why I couldn't imagine retiring."

Schlessinger said her role as a radio host "isn't a job," it's "kind of a mission," adding that the things she talks to her listeners about sometimes keep her up at night, especially "if there are little kids involved."

She gave an example of advising a woman to "tie your tubes" before marrying a man after hearing a dating "horror story," to avoid having "a kid be drawn into this depressing drama."

Schlessinger said, "I hope that has made some impact to get people to make smarter decisions, not just emotional ones."

