Larry Elder to Newsmax: Biden Admin's Incompetence 'Scary'

The Biden administration is inept, and it's unclear who's actually running the country, podcast host and former California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder told Newsmax on Monday.

During an appearance on "Newsline," Elder said most of the administration's woes comes down to one thing.

"It's a lack of competence. Keep in mind, I think 40% of Joe Biden's time has been spent since he's been president in Delaware. It's just terrible optics," he said.

On Sunday, when Biden was asked about Israeli missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the president responded that he was a strong supporter of "the collective bargaining effort," likely referring to a looming port workers' strike that could begin Tuesday.

Elder said, "That's just scary for him to respond that way. To think that they were talking about collective bargaining strike. When we're talking about what's going on in the Middle East."

Elder added, "Joe Biden was deemed to be not competent enough to stand trial regarding the documents case, but he's competent enough to be commander in chief and oversee what's going on in the Middle East.

"The way the Biden-Harris administration loosened the sanctions on Iran, Iran wouldn't have had the money to be giving money to Hezbollah, to Hamas, to the Houthis and the pull-out of Afghanistan. All of this is on the hands of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Elder said, "It really is scary. If I'm an enemy of America, I'm encouraged. If I'm a friend, I'm very, very nervous."

