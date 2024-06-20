WATCH TV LIVE

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden Has to Defend Record in Debate

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 09:44 PM EDT

Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that it won't be enough for President Joe Biden to stand for 90 minutes and "hack it" against Donald Trump in next week's first presidential debate — he has to defend his "abysmal" record.

On the other side, she said her father-in-law knows he's walking into a "hornet's nest" on CNN, but the former president's strategy is to remind Americans what the economy and global stage looked like on his watch, beginning seven years ago.

"This is really more than just Joe Biden actually being able to stand up for 90 minutes, you know, at a podium and be coherent. Joe Biden has to defend his record ... and his record is abysmal," Lara Trump said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Donald Trump has a great opportunity to say, Hey, remember when I was president and gas was $1.87 a gallon? Remember when I was president, we had a secure southern border, when we had peace agreements in the Middle East instead of wars in the Middle East? And I think that's the main strategy here," said Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump.

"Of course, he's going into a hornet's nest. Of course, he's going into this knowing that they have set everything up for Joe Biden to make it as easy for Joe as humanly possible," she added.

"But I think the American people ought to expect more out of Joe Biden than just being able to hack it, standing up on stage and actually making a little bit of sense. He's got a bad record and he has to defend it, and then he's got to tell the American people how he sees the future of America trending.

"And I can tell you, the American people only want a future with Donald Trump there."

