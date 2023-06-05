Lara Trump to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Probe Elevated to Derail '24 Bid

Lara Trump told Newsmax that the Justice Department's probe of sensitive files found at Mar-a-Lago is now center stage to thwart her father-in-law's 2024 presidential run.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday, Lara Trump made the comments hours after members of former President Donald Trump's legal team met with Justice Department officials as potential charges loom.

"This was a National Archives case, and of course, it's been elevated to this level ... because he is leading the pack in the GOP field," emphasized Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump.

"His closest competitor isn't even close," she said of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "He's holding it over 50%, and I assume this is one of their last-ditch efforts to try to take him out of play for contention at the White House."

Earlier Monday, Trump attorneys James Trusty, John Rowley, and Lindsey Halligan exited the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C. It was not immediately clear if the trio met with special counsel John L. Smith.

But Trump indicated on Truth Social soon after that he expects charges to stem from the case, accusing the Justice Department of not applying the same standards to President Joe Biden's own classified documents scandal.

Biden is being investigated by special counsel Robert K. Hur after troves of sensitive files and correspondence were found at his Greenville, Delaware, residence and former private office at Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

"Let's not forget when those documents were taken, Joe Biden did not have the authority as president of the United States to declassify any documents. He was vice president," Lara Trump pointed out. "And so, it just further shows the American people, ... unfortunately, that we have a two-tiered justice system."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!