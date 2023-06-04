Trump Post Laments 'Biden Crimes Go Unpunished'

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social on Sunday about the possibility of his being indicted on the alleged mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago.

"Reports are the Marxist Special Prosecutor, DOJ, & FBI, want to Indict me on the BOXES HOAX, despite all of the wrongdoing that they have done for SEVEN YEARS, including SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN," Trump wrote. "Biden Crimes go unpunished, including that he had Boxes in Chinatown, in his garage by the 'Corvette,' & 1,850 Boxes in Delaware that he won’t allow anyone to see.

"That is real OBSTRUCTION! They seek retribution for Republicans looking into Biden's CRIMES! I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG," he continued. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Trump's message was sent following a recent report by CNN that authorities have a recording of the former president talking about his inability to share the contents of a classified document he retained. Trump has said that he declassified the records he had in his Mar-a-Lago home.