Lara Trump to Newsmax: Media Can't Prop Up Harris Amid Global Crises

Amid global conflicts and domestic crises, Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris during a Newsmax interview, claiming that media efforts to boost Harris can't hide the administration's failings.

In a Tuesday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Lara Trump argued that Harris and the Biden administration could no longer hide behind mainstream media spin as global and domestic crises intensify.

Speaking about the numerous challenges facing the United States and the world, Trump addressed the impact of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the war in Eastern Europe, domestic issues such as the water crisis in the Southeast, and a cost-of-living surge with the recent longshoremen strike. She linked these issues to voter frustration ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

"Yeah, it seems like a pretty simple decision this Nov. 5 for people," Trump said. "You have an opportunity to change all that. And, of course, we know that that means a vote for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance."

"As much as they've had the help and the smoke and mirrors of the mainstream media to prop up Kamala Harris, to try and hide Joe Biden's cognitive decline, to continue to try and lie to the American people. It's on our doorstep. It is literally in our backyard. It is around the world, disaster after disaster," she said, referring to the various crises.

"They [the Democrats] cannot hide from that on the other side of the aisle," she added.

Trump suggested that Harris has not resonated with the American public despite the media's positive portrayal.

"While they've [the media] tried desperately to sell Kamala Harris hard, she's just not happening for the people of this country," she asserted, accusing Democrats of attempting to manipulate public opinion through biased polling. "They're going to try and fake the polls. They're going to try and make you believe she's got all of this support."

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump urged voters to take action, stressing the importance of turnout.

"We have to vote like our country depends on it because it does," she said, encouraging early voting and a strong showing at the polls. "Make sure we make it too big to rig and swamp the vote. That's how we continue in the right direction for America and not on this path because it's terrible and we cannot survive."

"I fully believe that on Nov. 5, it will be a decisive victory for Donald Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com