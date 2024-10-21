Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fearmongering All Dems Have Left

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday that the only crutch remaining for Democrats during the final 15 days leading up to the election is fearmongering but that they're even falling short with that ploy.

The left has pounced on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's "enemy from within" comments and are working to make him out to be a would-be dictator in chief. American voters have become dulled to it, she said, partly because Democrats are the proverbial boy who called wolf.

"Well, they're going to have to fearmonger their way right through the next 15 days because Rob, they have absolutely nothing to show the American people that's going to make anyone want to vote for Kamala Harris," Lara Trump said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They are constant fearmongers, and they're going to do it for the next 15 days. But the reality is, I don't think it's working on the American people," Lara Trump said, pointing to the polling numbers and one other telltale sign.

"[L]ook at the way that you have Democrats now jumping ship to get away from Kamala Harris. These are senators who are in really tight races in their states. And they are actually running ads with Donald Trump in their ads in a very positive way," said Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. "And that tells you all you need to know."

Besides, it's hard to argue with Donald Trump's "enemy from within" statements just based on fact.

"We've all seen the way they've attacked him — four indictments, two impeachments, a mug shot, two assassination attempts," Lara Trump told Schmitt. "We all know who the enemy within is that Donald Trump is talking about and referencing. You know it, I know it. Everybody in this country knows it, and so do they. But this is their only play."

She also spoke to Donald Trump's cameo at a McDonald's over the weekend, a humanizing event for the former president that is driving Democrats crazy, she said.

"Their hysteria shows you how effective this is. That it humanized Donald Trump, that everybody loved it," she said. "Here's how you know that Donald Trump has a winning campaign — he's out there having a great time. When you're having fun on the campaign trail, that's something that people want to be a part of.

"They know that this whole McDonald's thing was really fun and really funny, and it humanized Donald Trump. So here they are attacking him for it."

