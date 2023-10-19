Lara Trump to Newsmax: Pro-Hamas Capitol Protesters Won't Be Held to Account

The chances that any pro-Hamas protesters that were arrested at the Capitol will get the same treatment as the January 6th protesters are not likely, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If you replace those folks in there who are cheering on a terrorist organization, an organization that beheads babies, that murders Holocaust survivors, that holds people hostage, and actually replace them with Trump-supporting grandmas, yeah, they would have had their homes already raided by the FBI," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"They would have been held already in solitary confinement, given penalties up to 20 years in prison."

But everyone knows the answer to the question of whether these protesters will be held to account like the Jan. 6th protesters, Trump said.

"Those people will be held to no standard, because it's not just that there is a double standard here in America, and if you support conservative values one standard applies to you, and you support Democrat values one standard ... applies to you," Trump said, but "they just basically let anyone who leans left, it seems like, do anything they want."

"So, no, I don't think you're going to see the same sort of thing applied to these folks. It is absolutely disgraceful, though, and everybody can see it for what it is," Trump continued.

