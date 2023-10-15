Thousands Join Rally for Hamas in London

Tens of thousands of amassed in London for pro-Palestinian protests Saturday, some waving the black jihadist flag — a week after Hamas' slaughter of Israelis and despite U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vow against anti-Jewish hate: “Not in our country. Not in this century.”

The Telegraph reported about 30,000 people attended the protest as chants demanded: “From the river, to the sea, Palestine must be free.” The nation’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman has characterized the chant “as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world.”

And on the day of the massive protests, Braverman wrote to law authorities across the country that the U.K. had “already taken operational measures to strengthen the security of Jewish communities, including through increased patrols in neighborhoods with large Jewish populations” — and reminding authorities “Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization in the U.K." in its entirety, and that’s it’s a “criminal offense” to belong to Hamas.

At the protest, some marchers wore images of paragliders on their backs — a reference to the infiltration to carry out a massacre in Israeli towns. Chants in Arabic caught on video at the London rally included: “Oh Jews, the army of Mohammed is returning,” the Telegraph reported.

The Jewish Voice reposted coverage reporting former leader of the Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, also was at the rally. Corbyn was suspended from sitting as a member of the party in Parliament in 2020 after facing criticism for seemingly downplaying a report into antisemitism within the party.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Corbyn wrote: “We cannot stand by as Gaza is decimated. Today, we gathered in our thousands to mourn the loss of innocent lives, Israeli and Palestinian. We will keep marching until our political leaders wake up: ending the occupation is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

The Metropolitan Police force had warned ahead of the protest that anyone who openly supported Hamas could face arrest, the BBC reported.

The Telegraph noted after the slaughter of Israelis by Hamas, Sunak had vowed: “We’ve seen intimidating behavior and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions.

“I say: Not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country. And if anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it.”