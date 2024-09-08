Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Jordan Didn't Want Israelis Killed at Border

Jordanian officials did not want Sunday morning's killings of three Israeli civilians at its border, Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, said on Newsmax after the attacks.

"This is not something they were protecting, and they will be equally concerned about the shutting of the border and the use of their territory for a terrorist attack against Israel," Volker told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

According to Israeli officials, a gunman from Jordan shot the civilians at the Allenby Bridge border crossing in the occupied West Bank. Security forces shot and killed him.

"I think there's a lot of common ground between Jordan and Israel on this," Volker said. "I do think, however, that the Israelis need to keep up a very tough line going after Hamas and ultimately Iran because the Hamas negotiators are using the fact that they still have hostages as a way to pressure and divide Israeli societies."

He added that Israel needs to do all it can to take out the terrorists and free the hostages they still hold after the attacks last October, "and of course, the U.S. should be helping with that."

Meanwhile, the United States must continue to send signals that it will hold Iran accountable directly for attacks on Israel from Hamas and Hezbollah, said Volker.

"Just playing the proxy game where we're going after Hamas, going after the Houthis trying to block Hezbollah" will not have consequences, said Volker. "They need to know that there will be a direct consequence against them."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com