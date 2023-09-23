McFarland to Newsmax: Biden's Iran 'Love Affair' May Spur Saudi-Israeli Peace

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden's "love affair" with Iran may spur peace in the Middle East between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

"If you look at the speech that the prime minister of Israel made this week, where he talked about an historic agreement might be close between Israel and Saudi Arabia, that builds on [former] President [Donald] Trump's foreign policy of the Abraham Accords," McFarland, who served in Trump's administration said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"For thousands of years, the Arabs and the Jews have been fighting each other; but in the Abraham Accords, it was the first peace agreement between Israel and Sunni Gulf Arab states. And now it looks like Saudi Arabia may have also a peace agreement.

"So where is Joe Biden in all of this?" she asked. "Well, he's got a love affair with Iran. He's going to allow Iran to have nuclear weapons. He's just given Iran $6 billion, which they're going to use to build their nuclear program. The irony of it all, is that the reason Israel and the Saudis are getting together is because they're so afraid of Iran.”

When asked if she thinks a peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel could happen under Biden, similar to Trump's Abraham Accords, McFarland said, "I do."

She added, "The motivating factor is the enemy of my enemy is my friend. And both Israel and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states look at Iran, which is Persian and Shiite, and say, 'That's my enemy. That's a country that's going to war against me.'

"So I do think that it's possible. The other thing is it's not just a peace agreement, meaning they're not going to fight each other. It's an economic opportunity that can't be missed.

"One of the reasons that we knew that the Gulf Arabs would make peace with Israel was because both countries need peace to have prosperity. And the Arabs understood that with the low energy prices, low oil prices, of the Trump administration and American energy industry, that they would never again be able to rely on high oil prices to fund their societies.

"Now, oil prices under Joe Biden, of course, have gone way, way up; but I think an attitude is still there, 'We've got to diversify our economies,'" McFarland continued. "'To do that, we need peace. To do that, we need a peace agreement with Israel.'

"Part of what they were all talking about was not just peace but creating like a trade corridor — roads, infrastructure — that would go from the Mediterranean to Israel to the Gulf Arab states. And it would open up a whole era of prosperity and development in these countries, which will make them a very different part of the world than they have been for the last 50 years."

