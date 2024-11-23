WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kt mcfarland | icc | netanyahu | israel | warrant

McFarland to Newsmax: US Should Take Action Against ICC

By    |   Saturday, 23 November 2024 06:36 PM EST

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Saturday that "the United States should take firm and decisive action" against the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC's actions on Thursday have divided the world between countries like the U.S. and Hungary, which promised to ignore the decision, and those such as Ireland and the Netherlands, which promised to arrest Netanyahu if he enters their countries. The warrant also sought the arrest of several Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israel in October. McFarland called the ICC's actions "outrageous."

"First of all, who are these guys? They're not elected," McFarland said during an appearance on "The Count."

"They're nameless, faceless bureaucrats. ... [T]hey think they're going to take a democratically elected president of one of America's closest allies and throw him in jail.

"For what? ... [T]he whole thing is just simply outrageous. And it should not be allowed to stand," she said.

McFarland believes the U.S. needs to reassess its commitment to the United Nations under President-elect Donald Trump.

"And the United States should take firm and decisive action — not only against this body in the way of sanctions or economic sanctions or personal sanctions against the people involved, but take a really big, hard look at the United Nations in general. You know, it's antisemitic, it's anti-Israel, and yet somehow the United States is the major supporter of the United Nations, and the United Nations is doing the world no favors," McFarland said. 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said "the United States should take firm and decisive action" against the ICC for issuing arrest warrants for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
kt mcfarland, icc, netanyahu, israel, warrant
313
2024-36-23
Saturday, 23 November 2024 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved