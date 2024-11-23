McFarland to Newsmax: US Should Take Action Against ICC

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Saturday that "the United States should take firm and decisive action" against the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC's actions on Thursday have divided the world between countries like the U.S. and Hungary, which promised to ignore the decision, and those such as Ireland and the Netherlands, which promised to arrest Netanyahu if he enters their countries. The warrant also sought the arrest of several Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israel in October. McFarland called the ICC's actions "outrageous."

"First of all, who are these guys? They're not elected," McFarland said during an appearance on "The Count."

"They're nameless, faceless bureaucrats. ... [T]hey think they're going to take a democratically elected president of one of America's closest allies and throw him in jail.

"For what? ... [T]he whole thing is just simply outrageous. And it should not be allowed to stand," she said.

McFarland believes the U.S. needs to reassess its commitment to the United Nations under President-elect Donald Trump.

"And the United States should take firm and decisive action — not only against this body in the way of sanctions or economic sanctions or personal sanctions against the people involved, but take a really big, hard look at the United Nations in general. You know, it's antisemitic, it's anti-Israel, and yet somehow the United States is the major supporter of the United Nations, and the United Nations is doing the world no favors," McFarland said.

