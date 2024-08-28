KT McFarland to Newsmax: Enemies Will Take Advantage of Leaderless US

American adversaries are set to make their moves during the current situation in which the U.S. is leaderless, former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "​Wake Up America," McFarland said enemies of the U.S. "are going to make their move now, because they know they will never be held accountable for anything and they also worry that if Donald Trump comes in January 2025, the new sheriff will be back in town and be very tough."

She gave as an example that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting ready to escalate the war against Ukraine, "because he can get away with it."

This also comes at a time where the Biden-Harris administration doesn't "want to talk about anything unpleasant," such as the fact that there are still American hostages being held by Hamas, just as they don't want to discuss the ramifications of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, including the 13 American servicemen killed.

McFarland pointed out that the Biden-Harris Administration is "living in this alternative universe of the 'facts' that they manufacture because of political reasons," but emphasized that "the real facts" are that since Afghanistan, American foreign policy "has gone precipitously downhill," with the Russians and Chinese deciding they would have "no limits friendships," and then soon thereafter Moscow invading Ukraine and Iran increasing its support to its terrorist proxies to launch the Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

McFarland said that the "people in charge right now of U.S. foreign policy are the same people who were in charge of the Obama administration ... and they don't think they need a president, they are not elected and no one knows who they are."

She said that "not only is it undemocratic, not only are they usually wrong in what they decide," but it has led to this very vulnerable time on the international stage for U.S. interests.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com