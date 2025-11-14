KT McFarland to Newsmax: At 300 Days, Trump Policies Play Long Game

American Conservative Union board member KT McFarland told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump, being 300 days into his term, is reshaping global alliances while driving significant economic investment at home, arguing that his long-term strategy will show clearer results as voters head toward the midterms.

The former Trump deputy national security adviser appeared on "Finnerty," offering a full defense of Trump's focus on foreign policy as the midterm election cycle approaches.

When asked whether Trump would shift more of his attention to domestic priorities over the next 300 days, McFarland said the president is already doing both.

"No, because I think Donald Trump can walk and chew gum at the same time. He's doing all of the above," she said.

"Not only is he getting the eight peace agreements you've talked about; he's got a historic peace in the Middle East. He's going to be working on the U.S.-China relationship.

"He'll be working on the European relationship, particularly on the Ukraine war. But they're all tied together.

"And the way they tied together is because Donald Trump understands that our economy and our technology are our strong suits."

She pushed back on the idea that Trump has sidelined domestic concerns, pointing to the administration's push for new investments in American manufacturing.

"So people say, 'Well, he's not paying enough attention to jobs in America.' ... He's just gotten ... $18 trillion of investment into the United States that's going to be factories built in the United States, things manufactured in the United States, jobs in the United States," she said.

According to McFarland, Trump's strategy represents a shift from decades in which the U.S. financed global security commitments and offered favorable trade terms to foreign partners.

"The other thing he's gotten is he's leveled the playing field," she said.

"The United States for decades — I mean, really, since the end of World War II — we have paid for everybody else's security, and we have given every other country favorable trade terms to ours, to our great disadvantage.

"President Trump has turned that on its head.

"Now we have reciprocal trade agreements. Now we have allies who are stepping up to their fair share."

Pressed on whether voters remain unaware of these efforts, McFarland said Trump faces a challenge similar to one confronted by former President Ronald Reagan.

"Yeah, and I think what President Trump has is the same problem that President Reagan had," she said.

"He wins by a great majority. He does a lot of really big things.

"But the really big things cause a lot of pain at home first.

"So you have pain at first before you get the success, the economic prosperity, the economic growth. It took Reagan three years.

"We hope President Trump gets to turn the corner. And so by a year from now, when people go to the polls again, they'll see what President Trump has done.

"The opportunities lag behind the actions."

