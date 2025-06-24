McFarland to Newsmax: US Open to Talks If Iranians Seek Change

K.T. McFarland, who served as deputy national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the United States is not pursuing regime change in Iran but will keep the door open for negotiations if the Iranian people choose to change their government.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," McFarland described Iran as deeply weakened, both militarily and economically, saying that the initiative for change now lies with Iran's leaders.

"The next move is Iran's right. It's the Iranian inner circle," she said. "Have they decided? 'Well, we're so obliterated in our military programs. Obliterated. Israel has decapitated most of our senior leadership, our proxies have been destroyed — Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis. We have no missile defense. We're really vulnerable to any kind of air attack.'"

She added, "They really have no cards to play, as President Trump would say."

McFarland emphasized that the Trump administration's policy was not to force regime change, but to allow the Iranian people to determine their future.

"President Trump is also very wise to say, look, regime change — if you guys want to do your own regime change," she said. "He said, you know, Iran, the Iranian people, if you want to make Iran great again ... and if your leaders aren't doing it for you, do what you will. But we, the United States, are not going to force regime change. We're not into nation-building."

She said a practical assessment of Iran's potential shapes Trump's view of that country.

"He looks at a country like Iran like a businessman does," McFarland said. "Here's a country that's oil-rich, [with] a well-educated population, historically one of the most successful. The Persian people [are] the most successful people on the face of the Earth. And yet they're in poverty now, and their country is a disaster, and their leadership is in tatters."

Trump stated on Tuesday that he does not seek regime change in Iran, as it could result in instability, the New York Post reported.

"No. If there was, there was, but no, I don't want it. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

"Regime change takes chaos, and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos. So we'll see how it goes," he continued.

While McFarland emphasized that the U.S. will not interfere in Iran's internal politics, she made clear that the opportunity for diplomacy remains open.

"So it's up to them what kind of a government they want," she said.

And Trump is "standing by with a door open to negotiate."

