Human Rights Group: Over 500 Arrested in Iran Since War's Start

Iran has over the past 10 days arrested over 500 people, including some suspected of working for Israeli intelligence, according to human rights group Hengaw.

The Norway-based Kurdish human rights organization said at least 530 people had been charged with either "espionage for Israel," "propaganda against the state," or "spreading public anxiety."

Hengaw in a release said it "strongly condemns the ongoing wave of arrests and executions carried out under the guise of national security."

"The organization emphasizes that the Islamic Republic of Iran is systematically using politically motivated charges to silence dissent and dismantle fundamental freedoms."

The group called on international human rights bodies to pressure Iran to "halt these violations" and urged the country "to ensure independent monitoring of the legal status, treatment, and safety of all detainees."

The U.S. late last week bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.