McFarland to Newsmax: China in 'Position of Enormous Leverage'

KT McFarland, former Trump deputy national security adviser, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping is in a "position of enormous leverage" over Russian President Vladimir Putin and that China is "ready to make its move" on the global stage.

Xi just concluded a three-day visit to Russia to promote a 12-point peace proposal submitted by Beijing that calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations to end the conflict.

"The deal is as follows: Russia has oil and natural gas," McFarland explained during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The West won't import it because of sanctions — no problem for Russia. They just sell it to China, they sell it to India, they sell it to Turkey. So, their revenue stream is still quite strong.

"What the Russians are running out of is weapons, and that's what they can get from China. So, China is in this position of enormous leverage over the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, [who] may not want to settle, may not want to go to a negotiating table, but China can push him there, saying, 'You want weapons, you want us to buy your oil and natural gas? Well, you know, here's my demands.'

"At the same time, the Chinese can go to Ukraine and basically offer the kind of deal that they've offered to the Saudis in Iran, saying, 'Let us build out your 5G infrastructure and then you can have digital artificial intelligence running your entire digital economy,'" she continued. "Everybody knows Ukraine is going to need about a trillion dollars to rebuild after the fighting stops, and if China is the first country in there, then think about what that does to the globe and what that does to geopolitics."

She added, "China is ready to make its move. Meanwhile, what are we doing in Washington? We're arguing over who's a woman."

McFarland said that the Biden administration's apparent resistance to a ceasefire doesn't make sense because "that's exactly how peace deals work out."

She explained further.

"In the last three weeks, China has moved out exponentially quickly to declare the new Chinese global order," she said. "Three weeks ago, they had a historic peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which China brokered — Washington didn't even know they were meeting to discuss it. And Xi Jinping, a week ago, gave a speech talking about his global civilization initiative. So he says, 'Look, all the countries in the world should live in peace. And what you do in your own borders is your own business. If you want your own culture, you want your own economy, nobody should be telling you how to live your lives.'

"That's in direct contravention of the U.S. State Department, which says, 'You want to do business with America, you have to have our woke agenda,'" the former Trump administration official continued. "It's also in complete opposition to the last 20 years of the forever wars in the Middle East, where we tried to shove democracy down the throats of countries and people that didn't want it."

