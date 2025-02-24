Sec. Noem to Newsmax: Big Results From Ad Campaign, Trump Policies

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Monday about the multimillion-dollar advertising campaigns her agency has launched domestically and internationally warning illegal immigrants and criminal migrants about the Trump administration's dedication to mass deportations and border security.

"Those ads have been very successful already," Noem told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We just broke a 15-year record in the lowest number of encounters at the southern border, 200 in one day, where [under] Joe Biden, they were [at] 15,000 a day.

"So, it's been amazing what these ads and what President Trump has already done."

Both ads feature Noem speaking, and she said the domestic one advises those in the country illegally that they can leave and have a chance to come back in legally, "but if you have to wait until we deport you, you will never return."

She said the international ads are being aired "across the world, telling people in the Middle East and Central America, a lot of these countries where we've had people coming from."

"We're airing it in their home countries, telling them, stay where you are, don't come here," she said. "America is not open at our borders anymore, that we put Americans first. And this president is going to make America stronger."

The Department of Homeland Security's news release on the ad campaign also warned that criminal migrants seeking to enter the country and break laws "will be hunted down and deported." Multiple legacy media outlets reported the campaign will cost $200 million, but the price tag was not discussed during Noem's appearance on Newsmax.

"This series of ads will run on radio, broadcast, and digital, in multiple countries and regions in various dialects," DHS said in the news release. "Ads will be hyper-targeted, including through social media, text message and digital to reach illegal immigrants in the interior of the United States, as well as internationally."

