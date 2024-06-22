WATCH TV LIVE

kris kobach | pfizer | covid | lawsuit

Kansas AG Kobach to Newsmax: Pfizer Tried to Deceive on COVID Vaccine

Saturday, 22 June 2024 07:20 PM EDT

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach told Newsmax on Saturday that he has evidence that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer "was attempting to deceive" the public regarding the efficacy and safety of its COVID-19 vaccine.

This week Kobach sued Pfizer, alleging the company made "misleading and deceptive statements" regarding its COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Pfizer attempted "to suppress contrary information to what it was saying on social media," Kobach said, ading that the company made "sure that its advertising pitch was the information getting out there and that there ... was not contrary ... science-based evidence of risk being spread," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"I think we will easily be able to show that Pfizer was saying things that were contrary to what its own research and the research of others, which Pfizer was aware of, indicated," Kobach added.

Saturday, 22 June 2024 07:20 PM
