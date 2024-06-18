Kansas Sues Pfizer for Misleading COVID Vax

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit against Pfizer on Monday, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of profiting handsomely during the COVID-19 pandemic, "$75 billion" of revenue in two years, all the while misleading the public about a vaccine it "knew" caused "myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and death."

The 179-page lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Thomas County, argues that Pfizer violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Commenting on the news of the lawsuit and the vaccines in the COVID-19 pandemic more broadly, former Texas Rep. Ron Paul said in his "Liberty Report" podcast Tuesday, Kansas "filed the suit and who knows what's going to happen, there have been other people, you know, filing suits and winning some victories, but I have this terrible negative feeling that the people who have suffered, the many people who have suffered, are not going to be compensated because they're going to be unknown."

"And you know," he added, "and even the ring leader, I think his name is Fauch-o or something, Dr. Fauci, he's the ring leader, and he is still honored and respected on national television."

Among the key arguments in the case, Kobach points out that Pfizer, through its use of confidentiality agreements and the destruction of the control group in its vaccine trial, was hiding "critical data" related to the "safety and effectiveness" of the vaccine.

"Because Pfizer," the lawsuit argues, "unblinded the original control group and allowed them to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, government regulators, and independent scientists cannot fully compare the safety and efficacy of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine against unvaccinated individuals."

Pfizer has said the lawsuit was filed without merit, according to The Washington Examiner.

"The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based," the company stated.