Kansas AG Kobach to Newsmax: Bank of America's Debanking Is Discriminatory

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, along with 14 Republican counterparts, on Monday issued a written warning to Bank of America, alleging discriminatory practices in the company's debanking of certain organizations and individuals based on their religious or political views.

On Wednesday in an appearance on n Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Kobach said, "We have a number of tools at our disposal ... but right now, this is a shot across the bow to Bank of America, letting them know that we are watching them, and we intend to take action if they don't change course.

"Each state has its own set of legal tools available."

According to Kobach, Bank of America has been debanking not only religious organizations but also gun manufacturers and companies in the fossil fuel industry, among others.

In the letter, Kobach and his Republican colleagues criticized Bank of America for potentially conditioning access to its services on customers having the bank's preferred religious or political views. The letter was addressed to Bank of America CEO Brian T. Moynihan.

Bank of America responded to the allegations, stating it "followed all applicable laws in our interactions with the Trump Administration's Treasury Department and law enforcement." However, Kobach and his counterparts remain adamant in their stance, with Kobach asserting that consumer protection statutes may cover the alleged discriminatory activity toward "lots of non-politically correct organizations."

"We have 15 states here covering a large swath of the United States, and it's enough that Bank of America should certainly pay attention because we're serious about this," Kobach said.

Kobach and his Republican colleagues vow to monitor the situation closely and take further action if necessary.

