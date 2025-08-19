Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Trump Wants Peace for Ukraine

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament told Newsmax, Tuesday, the Ukrainian people are grateful for President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war with Russia.

Rudik told "Newsline" she was pleased Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a cordial meeting at the White House on Monday. Trump also met with various European leaders on Monday who were there to show their support for Ukraine.

"The meeting was really successful, and it warmed my heart to see both presidents sitting, discussing in a very positive note the way to move forward."

Rudik said she was happy to see Trump and Zelenskyy discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

"This is something that we have been asking since the day one," Rudik said. "Because it means that there is already a practical matter of how would you make sure that Russia will keep their part of the bargain?"

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump was the first time Rudik believed the war might end, she said.

"We are very grateful, and we are looking forward to the next steps," Rudik said. "There is also a huge issue because there is no ceasefire, and Russia continues attacking us. But we just hope … President Trump will be able to continue pushing and that he will be able to bring Putin into the ceasefire."

