Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: Shelling in Kyiv Worse After Pullback Claims

Russia has claimed that it's pulling troops back from Kyiv, but Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik tells Newsmax that after Tuesday's peace negotiations, the night that followed was the "hardest night since the beginning of the war."

"I barely even slept because their shelling was so intensive," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Wednesday. "When the Russians say we want peace, that means you [Russia] hold on to your Kalashnikovs and march forward."

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Tuesday that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" as a way to increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations," but Rudik said the Russian leader "lies as he breathes."

"As a person who just came back from checking on the outskirts of the city, half of the outskirts are destroyed right now, and another half is occupied by Russians," Rudik said of Kyiv. "They are building their defense stations there … they will try to surround the city and they will try to create the siege here."

Rudik added that from what is being observed, the Russian forces "are regrouping instead of actually pulling back."

"They said that they will be a limited presence here and they want peace, and right after that, that was the most intensive shelling since the beginning of the war located here," she said. "It's not scaling down."

When asked if Americans are training some Ukrainian troops, Rudik said that some are, but the number of troops that can be trained right now is limited "because everybody is on the fire line … we have to push back as far as possible."

Meanwhile, Rudik said that she expects humanitarian convoys will be able to move due to the talks in Turkey, but she doesn't think the talks will lead anywhere unless there is a way to make Russian President Vladimir Putin fulfill his promises, and unless world leaders ensure security guarantees that will allow Ukraine to trust Putin or hold him responsible.

