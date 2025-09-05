Pentagon's Kingsley Wilson to Newsmax: War Dept Shift Targets Cartels

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Newsmax on Friday that the Department of Defense's rebrand back to its original name, the Department of War, is a bold declaration that the U.S. is again focused squarely on homeland defense under President Donald Trump.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Wilson said the shift underscores Trump's commitment to protecting Americans from threats that have long crossed the southern border, including illicit drugs and cartel violence.

"The Maduro regime [in Venezuela] and cartels around the Western Hemisphere have been put on notice," Wilson said. "This is a president who cares about our own defense of our country. He cares about our people."

Wilson blasted past administrations for ignoring decades of drug trafficking into the U.S., contrasting them with Trump's aggressive posture.

"For decades, drugs have flown in through our southern border, been trafficked through our southern border, and presidents have done nothing about it," she said. "But thanks to President Trump's bold leadership and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, we're focusing on homeland defense again."

She added that the White House views China's influence in the Western Hemisphere as another top priority.

"That is a threat that we are incredibly focused on," Wilson said.

Wilson also addressed the symbolism of Trump restoring the original name to the Department of War, which existed from 1789 to 1947. She said the change, which became official on Friday, makes clear that the U.S. military exists to fight and win wars, not become mired in "endless defense."

"This sends a message of strength," she said. "We're not getting bogged down in endless defense. We're going to be in the business of fighting and winning wars. That is exactly what our warfighters signed up to do."

Wilson said the change reflects the Trump administration's renewed emphasis on lethality, warfighting, returning to basics, and the warrior ethos.

"Now they are going to be able to serve a secretary of war who is focused on just that," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, we're in the business of keeping Americans safe. That's what our warfighters signed up to do, and that is what we are doing all across the region."

