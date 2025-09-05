GOP Lawmakers Introduce 'Department of War' Legislation

Congressional Republicans on Friday introduced legislation to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, reviving the historic title the U.S. military carried until the late 1940s.

President Donald Trump, who has floated the change in recent weeks, is expected to issue an executive order Friday initiating the shift, but under federal law, an official renaming requires congressional approval. Trump is scheduled to speak to reporters at 4 p.m., reports The Hill.

GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah are leading the effort in the Senate, with Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., spearheading the legislation in the House. In a joint statement, the lawmakers said the new name better reflects the military's mission.

"The United States military is not a purely defensive force," Scott said. "We are the most lethal fighting force on the face of the planet — ready to defeat any enemy when called upon. Restoring the name to Department of War reflects our true purpose: to dominate wars, not merely respond after being provoked."

The Department of War was established in 1789 during George Washington's presidency. It was reorganized by President Harry Truman in 1947 and formally renamed the Department of Defense in 1949.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have both publicly supported the switch. Hegseth, who would carry the new title of Secretary of War, posted "DEPARTMENT OF WAR" in all capital letters on social media Thursday.

"Defense is a part of that, but I have a feeling we're going to be changing," Trump said last week. "We had an unbelievable history of victory when it was the Department of War."