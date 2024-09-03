Ric Grenell to Newsmax: America Needs to Learn From Europe Regarding Illegal Immigration

Illegal alien gang crime is "what happens when roughly 10 million people get to jump the State Department lines and get into our country… illegally, without being vetted," former acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Grenell spoke about the European Union and Brexit, explaining that Britain leaving the EU was largely a backlash to the EU's mass migration policies.

"The British said, 'we're out of here,'" Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The European Union became smaller and weaker because they couldn't get their immigration laws together."

There was a debate among the European countries, Grenell said.

"[German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel wanted to have a big heart and say, 'hey, we're going to welcome people.' And the more rational crowd was saying, 'great, we want to welcome people, but there's a line and there's a system, and there are rules. We don't just open the gate and say, everyone just come in unvetted,'" Grenell said.

The purpose of the consular program at the U.S. State Department is for vetting foreigners, Grenell continued.

"We employ people, foreign service officers… to vet people to say, do you have a reason to go back home, or are you a risk that you might overstay your visa and stay in this country and be here illegally? We deny people every day who cannot demonstrate the ability to go back home," Grenell said, adding that "Europe has learned this lesson. America better learn this lesson very quickly."

