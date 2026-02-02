Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: Public Schools Indoctrinating Young Children

Actor and producer Kevin Sorbo told Newsmax Monday that a New York City school is indoctrinating young children after a viral video showed kindergarten students being prompted to express views on immigration enforcement, reigniting a broader debate over politics in the classroom.

The video, which more than 1.3 million views on social media, appears to show a school director addressing students as young as age 5 asking them how they feel about the deportation of illegal aliens.

The actor, referring to the video, told "National Report," "I love what that teacher said, asking 5-year-olds, 'How do you feel about this?' Why don't you just say … 'What did we tell you to say about how you should feel?'"

Newsmax reached out to the Chloe Day School and Wellness Center for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

He argued that the video reflects a broader shift within some schools away from academic instruction and toward ideological messaging. He said teachers should focus on the subjects they are paid to teach rather than political advocacy.

"It's unbelievable to me that they want to keep criminals safe, and they want to attack those who want to keep the country safe," Kevin Sorbo said.

His wife, author and homeschooling advocate Sam Sorbo, echoed those concerns, saying parents should be alarmed by what she described as political agendas being imposed on young children.

The controversy has also renewed attention on homeschooling and school choice.

Sam Sorbo said incidents like the one shown in the video explain why more parents are seeking alternatives to traditional public and private schools so that their children can be introduced to values that the parents believe are appropriate.

"One of the blessings of COVID is some parents actually woke up," Kevin Sorbo said. "There are 2 million more families now homeschooling because they saw the ridiculousness of what the school boards and the public school system is doing."

According to its website, the Chloe Day School describes its mission as nurturing the "whole child," focusing on emotional, social, and spiritual development.

