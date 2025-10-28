Arkansas' Competitive School Program Proves Parents Want Choice

In 2023 Arkansas Republicans passed a giant overhaul of the state’s K-12 education system that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders eagerly signed. The Education Freedom Accounts law phased in a program of school choice for the state’s parents.

During the first two years school vouchers — payments the state gives parents that they can use for private schools or homeschooling — were limited to 1.5% in the first year and 3% in the second year of total government school enrollment.

That worked out to 7,100 in the first year and 14,000 in the next.

The program got off to the slow start in the first year with only 5,548 students participating, but, according to The Washington Times, the word is out. "Students who entered Arkansas' school voucher program rocketed by 157%, a new report shows.

"Researchers from the University of Arkansas reported Tuesday that 14,256 students received state tax dollars to spend on private schools and other alternatives to public education during the 2024–25 academic year."

That pales in comparison to what happened this year.

"This week’s report estimated that the Arkansas Education Department approved nearly 47,000 students, or 10 percent of K-12 students in the state, to receive program money in 2025–26."

Dr. Patrick J. Wolf the Distinguished Professor of Education Policy and the 21st Century Endowed Chair in School Choice at the University of Arkansas and the co-author of the report told the Times, "Arkansas' program is providing families meaningful educational options, particularly for the most vulnerable."

Students who qualify for the program can receive up to $6,994 each year.

Meaning in this case the money follows the student instead of vice versa.

This voucher can be spent on private school tuition, books and other expenses or it can be used to defray costs associated with home schooling.

The breakdown for students in the current year was "10,834, or 76%, of all students who received EFA funds in 2024-25 spent [the money] at 126 private schools.

"An additional 3,442 students spent them on homeschooling costs."

This is proof not all parents want their children trapped in government (read public) schools controlled by teachers’ unions.

And in Arkansas, now that parents who want education options for their children and don't have to pay for their education twice — once through property taxes for government schools their children don't use and again when they pay private school tuition — more parents are exercising this newfound educational freedom for their children.

Patrick Graff, the legislative policy director of the American Federation for Children, is just as pleased as the parents. "[The new Arkansas law] finds rapid student growth, high program retention rates, and academic outcomes that outpace the national average, especially among homeschool students.

"Clearly, parents are seeking other options, and the Arkansas EFA is delivering."

We remain convinced the biggest mistake arrogant teachers' unions ever made was closing government schools and forcing students to be zoomed.

For the first time ever, parents saw firsthand the indoctrination that went on in government schools and they were shocked.

That shock and anger provided much of the momentum that resulted in the passage of school choice laws in many red states.

This is one of the most important education initiatives in modern times.

Competition will force sclerotic public schools to improve or vanish, just like the students of parents who used school choice.

If your state doesn't have a school choice law on the books, it's time to start demanding your legislators pass one.

