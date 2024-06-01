Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden 'Has No Idea' What He Wants With Israel

President Joe Biden's weakness and bad policy decisions, since the beginning of his administration, have led to the current situation between Israel and Hamas, and "he has no idea what he really wants," Rep. Kevin Hern told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think it's important to understand how this all started," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "It started back in August of 2021 with Joe Biden's failed policy in pulling out of Afghanistan. It was once said about Joe Biden, when he was a senator, that every foreign policy decision he had ever made was wrong and it has continued all the way through his vice presidency and his presidency."

And then, when $6 billion of frozen assets was released to Iran, which it used to fund its proxies such as the Houthis and Hamas, that continued the situation, said Hern.

"Let's talk about what happened that nobody wants to remember on Oct. 7 last year, when 1,200 Jews going about their business were raped and pillaged across Israel," said Hern.

And now, Biden is being "wishy-washy with Israel," said Hern.

"He's not with Israel," he said. "He's with the Palestinians, and now he wants to have a two-state solution. He has no idea what he really wants."

And now, Biden is trying to tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu how to wage its war. "You have to remember that when the Taliban and Osama Bin Laden came after us on 9/11, we spent 20 years going after [them]," he said. "Who are we to tell Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish people that they can't go and completely eliminate the Hamas people in Gaza before they ever have any idea about calling a peace deal?"

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is asking its allies to back off from Iran over nuclear weapons, and Hern noted that the country is the "largest state sponsor of terrorism around the world."

"Joe Biden released Iraq to go buy $10 billion worth of energy from Iran," he said. "China buys 90% of the oil production from Iran in Chinese dollars. So therefore we really have no idea how much money is actually being spent."

In turn, China has been sending technology to Iran to build drones to send to Russia to bomb Ukraine, putting Iran in the "center of all activity, of all evil that's going on in the world," said Hern. "And Joe Biden sits here, wants to appease them. When they get a nuclear weapon, this will be the greatest travesty that's ever been allowed to happen by any president that's ever existed … Joe Biden's campaign, continuing the Obama appeasement, ideology, the foreign policy of Joe Biden, is going to get us all killed if we're not we're not careful here."

Hern on Saturday also criticized the trial and felony convictions of former President Donald Trump, calling it a political act.

However, he said that the verdict has solidified Republicans behind Trump, who "had it right" when he said the ultimate verdict in the case will be on Nov. 5, Election Day.

"We have to make sure that we get him to be our nominee, and we do that before the July 11th ruling," said Hern.

