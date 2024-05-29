Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Won't Press Iran Due to Fear of Higher Oil Prices

The United States is trying to convince Great Britain and France not to press Iran for its nuclear weapons activities, because the Biden administration does not want to risk higher oil prices before the presidential elections in November, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

This American position is extraordinary compared to what always has been, according to Fleitz, who served on the National Security Council during the Trump administration, tried told "Wake Up America."

"Iran has been censured by this IAEA body many times, and at every instance this effort was led by the United States and we usually had to convince European states to come along," Fleitz said.

"This is the first time ever that other states want to censure Iran, and the U.S. is opposed."

This comes at a time when Iran's "behavior in the region has really gotten worse [and] its nuclear program is getting to a very dangerous level," Fleitz warned.

"The Biden administration is claiming that, 'well, there is instability in Iran due to the death of President [Ebrahim] Raisi, [and] we still want to [try and] negotiate a deal with Iran.'"

But, Fleitz continued, "the real reason is the election. The Biden administration is worried that gasoline prices will go up if Iran is censured and steps up its destabilizing activity in the Middle East."

It is "ironic that Iran's nuclear program is so much stronger, because Iran it so much richer, because the Biden administration will not enforce sanctions on its oil program," according to Fleitz.

The Biden administration has tried to convince the public that these decisions are not based on politics, but rather on national security interests, but Fleitz demurred.

"I don't think anything that Biden's spokespeople say anymore has any credibility in terms of international security" due to its refusal to enforce sanctions against states that blatantly violate the IAEA rules, he concluded.