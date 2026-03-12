Fmr Iran Hostage to Newsmax: US Confronting Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Long Overdue

Kevin Hermening, one of the Americans held captive during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, said Thursday on Newsmax that confronting Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons is necessary to address what he described as a long-standing threat posed by the regime in Tehran.

Appearing on "National Report," Hermening — who was held for 444 days after militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran — said recent efforts to challenge Iran's nuclear ambitions mark a shift from what he has seen during most of his adult life.

"The president of the United States, for the first time in my adult life, was willing to confront Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons," Hermening said, adding, "Not only the creation of nuclear weapons but the ability to deliver them throughout the region and, down the road, also to the United States."

Hermening, a Wisconsin Republican running for the House, said preventing Iran from obtaining both nuclear weapons and the capability to deliver them was a legitimate reason to engage in conflict with the regime.

"We all pray every day for the safety of our troops," he added.

Reflecting on his own experience during the hostage crisis, Hermening described the events that unfolded at the embassy when Iranian militants seized the compound in November 1979.

At the time, Hermening was serving as a Marine security guard responsible for protecting the U.S. Embassy. Marine guards assigned to diplomatic posts operate under the authority of both the Department of War and the Department of State.

Hermening said embassy personnel initially attempted to delay the takeover as the militants forced their way onto the grounds.

"We were doing our job," he said.

According to Hermening, the Marines used tear gas in an effort to slow the attackers and maintain control of the building.

After several hours of resistance — roughly four hours in total — the Marines were ordered to stand down.

"It was the ambassador on the embassy grounds who gave us the order to eventually lay down our weapons and to surrender the embassy," Hermening said.

He explained that the decision was rooted in long-standing diplomatic norms governing the protection of embassies and their personnel.

For centuries, Hermening noted, host governments have been expected to safeguard foreign diplomatic missions operating within their borders.

But in Iran, he said, the government under former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini strayed from that norm.

"The Iranian government, the regime, the dictatorship under Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, did just the opposite," Hermening said. "They were involved not only in capturing us, but in holding us."

Hermening added that many of his fellow hostages endured far harsher treatment during their captivity.

"Many of my colleagues went through some even more horrendous experiences than my simple situation," he said, adding that his own experience was "pretty mild" by comparison.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com