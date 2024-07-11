Miami-Dade's Cabrera to Newsmax: Trump Will Take Hispanic Vote

Former President Donald Trump will be the first Republican candidate to win the nation's Hispanic vote, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera tells Newsmax.

"We're unifying, whether it be on the platform, whether it be having the Hispanic vote solidified behind President Trump," Cabrera, who introduced Trump on the stage at his rally in Doral, Florida this week, told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday.

Trump has been leading by 39% to 34% in most national polls on the Hispanic vote, Cabrera pointed out, "and my prediction is he will be the first Republican presidential candidate to win the Hispanic vote nationally."

Meanwhile, there is a "stark contrast" between Republicans and Trump as their candidate, with President Joe Biden, Cabrera said.

"The other side is in free fall," the commissioner commented. "They don't know who their candidate is going to be. Maybe it's Joe Biden, maybe it's Kamala [Harris], maybe Gavin Newsom. But they have yet to figure that out."

A recent Emerson poll shows Trump ahead in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Cabrera said there are also high hopes in Florida for the former president.

"We're no longer a swing state," he said. "We went from a state that had nearly 800,000 more Democrats than Republicans when President [Barack] Obama won to now having nearly a million more Republicans than Democrats in the state of Florida."

Part of not being a swing state means candidates don't visit often, but Floridians were happy to see Trump speak Tuesday at his Trump National Doral Miami resort, "one of the most beautiful golf courses in all of the states," said Cabrera.

He added that voters know they were better off four years ago under Trump.

"You had historic unemployment amongst all minorities across the board," he said. "Florida is a melting pot of minorities from all different parts of the country, all different parts of the world. And they're coming here fleeing open borders and people weaponizing government against their political opponents."

Trump offers an "opportunity for the American dream," Cabrera said. "It's a stark contrast to what we have today of the failed Biden-Harris political agenda."

Cabrera also spoke about Trump's pending announcement for his running mate pick, in which North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida are said to be in the final running.

The commissioner said he hopes the final pick will be from his state, and if it's Rubio, the senator is "ready to be president on day one."

"He's been tried; he's been tested," said Cabrera. "He's been vetted on the national stage, in addition to being, in my opinion, the only person who can speak in their native language to Hispanics, the fastest growing group in America. They might very well make the difference come Nov. 5."

He also predicted that Rubio would "mop the floor" in a vice presidential debate with Harris.

Rubio, meanwhile, is an "excellent orator and he's very charismatic," said Cabrera. "He has a record to run on, and so does President Trump, while the Biden-Harris ticket has nothing, absolutely nothing to run on besides failed promises and the destruction of our country."

