Biden Rejects Trump's Golf, Debate Challenges

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's challenge for an extra debate and 18 holes of golf at his Doral resort.

Instead, Biden's camp made some challenges to Trump, while retorting that the president "doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics," reports The Daily Mail.

"We'd challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million," a statement from the campaign, shortly after Trump made his dare during his speech at the Doral resort in Miami on Tuesday. "We'd challenge Donald Trump to stand up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We'd challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We'd challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that's all his Project 2025 aims to do."

And, the terse statement finished that Biden is "busy leading America and defending the free world."

Trump on Tuesday night said that a match against Biden "on Doral's Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world," would be "Among the most-watched sporting events in history."

Trump even offered to give Biden a 10-stroke lead and to give the charity of his choice $10 million if the president won.

He also said he wants to debate Biden next week, which coincides with the Republican National Convention.

Biden and Trump are to officially debate again on Sept. 10.

The topic of golf came up during the first presidential debate after Trump bragged of winning two club championships as proof of his physical and mental fitness.

"To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it. He doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards," Trump said.

Biden responded that he would be happy to square off against Trump in a driving contest, and in another jab said that he would be happy to play "if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?"