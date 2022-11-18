Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Gender Care Bills Will Protect Parental Rights

Bills targeting gender-affirming care for minors in Texas were filed this week because Republicans in the state legislature want to try to protect the right for parents to make decisions for their children on treatments that will permanently affect their gender and status, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Newsmax Friday.

"I do think it's important to address this issue," Paxton said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They've also shown interest in dealing with issues related to drag shows and having minors at those."

The bills involve one that designates gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse and another that revokes liability insurance for providers who prescribe medications to treat gender dysphoria in minors.

Laws against minors being present at drag shows would have to go through the state legislature, as currently, "there's no particular crime associated with that," said Paxton, but he is sure lawmakers will debate the issue.

"Whether they pass it is really up to them," he said. "I certainly hope they do something about this because it's become a real problem in Texas."

Paxton commented that states are starting to push back against gender-affirming care for minors now because such issues weren't as common 10 years ago or even five years ago.

"It seems like it's all of a sudden come on the scene, particularly during the Biden administration, and it's concerning to the citizens of Texas and some of the elected representatives," said Paxton. "I think they want to figure out how should we address this."

The debate will likely come in the first quarter of the year, he added.

Meanwhile, the border situation is growing, with record numbers of immigrants crossing into the United States, and commented on Gov. Greg Abbott's move to send immigrants north to Philadelphia.

"It's interesting that you see that these cities declare sanctuary city status during the Trump administration because they didn't like the handling of the border," now they struggle with "the consequence of having people show up and what it costs the cities," said Paxton. "The message is clear. We deal with over 5,000 a day, and we're not getting federal help and we're having to deal with these issues of cost and crime every single day. It highlights the hypocrisy of some of these sanctuary cities that have no compassion for our state, yet when they have to deal with just a small problem, they have a lot of difficulty doing it."

