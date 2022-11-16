×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drag | performances | child | sexhormone

Texas Bills Seek to Criminalize Gender-Affirming Care, Drag Performances

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:40 PM EST

Texas Republicans this week filed bills ahead of the state's upcoming legislative session in January, seeking to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and limit minor exposure to drag performances held at nightclubs and bars.

On Monday, Republican state Rep. Jared Patterson introduced a measure to classify any business hosting a drag performance as "sexually oriented businesses" under state law, according to The Hill. The bill would otherwise bar patrons under 18 years old from entering the premises. Charges for violating the measure would include a Class A misdemeanor, which could mean a year of county jail time and a fine of up to $4,000.

Additionally, Republican state Rep. Cole Hefner, also on Monday, filed legislation classifying gender-affirming hormone therapies for transgender children as a form of criminal child abuse.

The bill would criminalize and potentially carry felony charges for "administering or supplying ... a puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child ... for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment."

The Texas GOP in June revealed an updated party platform defining homosexuality as an "abnormal lifestyle choice" while condemning "all efforts to validate transgender identity."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Republicans this week filed bills ahead of the state's upcoming legislative session in January, seeking to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and limit minor exposure to drag performances held at nightclubs and bars.
drag, performances, child, sexhormone
192
2022-40-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved