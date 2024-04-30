Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Attended Trump's Trial to Show Support

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax he attended former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on Tuesday as an act of solidarity.

Paxton told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" he understands what Trump is going through regarding what he and Trump have called a weaponized justice system. Paxton was acquitted last year by the Texas Senate on 16 articles of impeachment after being accused of misusing the powers of his office to help a friend and donor who was under federal investigation.

Paxton called his impeachment a "sham" coordinated between the Biden administration and "liberal" Republican House Speaker Dan Phelan and his "kangaroo court."

"I have been through this myself many times — too many times," Paxton said. "I've seen the weaponization of the judicial system, and I know what it's like to go through that and feel sometimes like you're alone. I wanted him to know he had support."

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was charged by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of falsifying business records over a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet before the 2016 election about an alleged affair. Trump has denied both any wrongdoing and having an affair with Daniels. He has called the trial a political witch hunt and election interference.

"I know watching this trial and watching what they've done to Trump that this is the weaponization of the judicial system," Paxton said. "They could have done this years ago. They waited until what, five, six months before the election? And they put a gag order on him so he can't talk, and they limit his travel by keeping him in court.

"It doesn't make sense, and it's wrong."

Paxton said the judicial system has been so weaponized against Trump and his supporters that it's setting a dangerous precedent for the country.

"I have no doubt that there is corruption in the FBI, that there is corruption in the Department of Justice, and they are out of control," Paxton said. "If it's not stopped, I'm just telling you, how are we going to be different than Venezuela? How is this different than China, where they prosecute people under the color of doing it legally, but there's no due process? There's no following the law. There's no rule of law. That's where we're at now."

