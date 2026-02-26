Paxton to Newsmax: SAVE Act Will Ensure Fair Elections

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Thursday that the SAVE America Act must be passed to ensure America has free and fair elections.

"The SAVE Act is so important," Paxton, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Senate, said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Citizenship, it's such a basic requirement to be in this country, let alone vote."

While the legislation that would require proof of citizenship to be able to vote passed the House, it remains stalled in the Senate as Republicans struggle to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation.

"This is about saving our country from elections that are filled with fraud," Paxton said.

While Texas requires presenting photo identification to vote, Paxton noted that half the states in the nation do not.

"It’s ridiculous. You have to have a photo ID to do everything in this country," he said. "But for something like voting, which is sacrosanct to our democracy and our republic, you don't have to show your photo ID. It's insane."

Paxton said he also has worked to fight voting by mail in his state, noting that liberal counties in Texas tried to allow ballots to be mailed with no verification.

"There was no way to prove who mailed them in," he said. "And we stopped it.

"We had to have 12 different lawsuits and a bunch of liberal judges trying to override state law."

"And in other states where they did not stop it, like Georgia and Arizona and Michigan and Wisconsin, the elections turned out differently because you had one big county in each place that could count mail-in ballots to get to the number they needed to win," Paxton said. "There's no doubt in my mind that's exactly what happened."

