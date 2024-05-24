WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: andy harris | d.c. | voting bill | immigration

Rep. Harris to Newsmax: 'Extreme Dems' Opposed D.C. Voting Bill

Friday, 24 May 2024 11:30 AM EDT

Even though the House voted this week to prohibit noncitizens from voting in local Washington, D.C., elections, 143 Democrats voted against the measure in a move that shows how "extreme" their party is, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Harris pointed out that foreigners at the embassies, such as those for China and Russia, are all currently eligible to vote in the District of Columbia if the bill does not become law.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., argued that people who live in the community are on the pathway to citizenship, but Harris pushed back, stating that people such as diplomats are "never going to be on a pathway to citizenship in the United States."

"But under D.C. current law, they are eligible to vote, so again, it's ridiculous," Harris said. "We're not talking about people on pathways to citizenship."

Meanwhile, there were 50 Democrats who voted for the measure, and Harris said that was because they were "scared to make that case to the American people that people who are here illegally, or in the case of D.C., Russian and Chinese diplomats, should be able to vote in elections."

Harris, though, said that he does not expect the bill to be taken up in the Senate "until Chuck Schumer is no longer the majority leader after next January."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

