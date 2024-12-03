Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: US Migrant Crisis by Design Like UK

Responding to a clip on Newsmax of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying their migrant crisis was by "design," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agreed that the migrant crisis in the United States was also by design.

"No doubt about it, Paxton told "Finnerty" on Tuesday. "Day one, [President] Joe Biden announces that he's not deporting anybody. He didn't even wait, you know, a week. It was definitely by design."

Biden, Paxton added, "wanted the cartels to know from day one that they could bring" illegal migrants "here, and that they would be taken care of. And that's exactly what happened. Border Patrol stopped arresting people. They became a conduit for illegal immigration, and they transported people around for the Biden administration. Absolutely, that leader is correct that this was an experiment designed on purpose. No doubt about it."

