WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ken paxton | keir starmer | biden administration | illegal | aliens | border crisis

Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: US Migrant Crisis by Design Like UK

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 10:01 PM EST

Responding to a clip on Newsmax of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying their migrant crisis was by "design," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agreed that the migrant crisis in the United States was also by design.

"No doubt about it, Paxton told "Finnerty" on Tuesday. "Day one, [President] Joe Biden announces that he's not deporting anybody. He didn't even wait, you know, a week. It was definitely by design."

Biden, Paxton added, "wanted the cartels to know from day one that they could bring" illegal migrants "here, and that they would be taken care of. And that's exactly what happened. Border Patrol stopped arresting people. They became a conduit for illegal immigration, and they transported people around for the Biden administration. Absolutely, that leader is correct that this was an experiment designed on purpose. No doubt about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Responding to a clip on Newsmax of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying their migrant crisis was by "design," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agreed that the migrant crisis in the United States was also by design.
ken paxton, keir starmer, biden administration, illegal, aliens, border crisis
193
2024-01-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved