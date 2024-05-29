WATCH TV LIVE

Mayorkas Admits 'Reality' Is Migrants 'Try to Game the System'

By    |   Wednesday, 29 May 2024 01:42 PM EDT

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently said some migrants who arrive at the southern US border are attempting to "game" the U.S. asylum system.

"The reality is that some people do indeed try to game the system," Mayorkas told CBS News during an interview that took place in El Paso, Texas last Thursday. "That does not speak to everyone whom we encounter, but there is an element of it, and we deal with it accordingly."

He added the bipartisan border security bill he helped negotiate in the Senate, which has twice failed to proceed in the legislature, "would have equipped us with more tools to deal with those individuals who seek to game the system."

Mayorkas also rejected claims the Biden administration's policies are encouraging immigration to the United States, calling that "false."

"The reasons why people leave their countries of origin are those with which we are quite familiar — extraordinary poverty, violence, extreme weather events, corruption, suppression by authoritarian regimes — those reasons and more," Mayorkas said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

