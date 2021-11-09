Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Biden 'Bullying' Business, Ignore His Vaccine Mandate

American businesses should take care of themselves and refuse to be bullied by President Joe Biden and his call to move forward with vaccine mandates that have been put on hold by a federal court, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton insisted Tuesday on Newsmax.

"If you're trying to implement a policy that the courts have said should be paused until further evaluation, I don't know where the leader of the free world, or anyone, for that matter, can say that we should push ahead and presume that the courts have no bearing here," Paxton, a Republican, told "John Bachman Now."

Saturday, a federal appeals court in New Orleans, citing constitutional questions, ordered a temporary block on a rule developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires companies employing over 100 employees to either ensure their workers have been vaccinated or have nonvaccinated workers undergo weekly COVID tests.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday's press briefing that companies should be working toward complying with the rule and making sure their employees are vaccinated.

"I would urge businesses, don't listen to the president," Paxton said. "He's bullying Americans; he's bullying businesses. What they should do is take care of their own businesses, take care of their own workers, and let's keep people working, instead of pushing them out of jobs when we need them most at this time in our economy and our history."

Americans also need to know the mandates are not written as law, and OSHA does not have congressional authority to enforce them, the attorney general said.

"The president has not been given this authority," Paxton said. "These are all made-up edicts by a president who thinks this is the best way to rule the country. If you are the monarch in a country, this is good, but that's not how we've done it for over 200 years. I would encourage Americans, do not go for this and say no to a government that's trying to dictate your health and dictate to you whether you can keep your job."

Meanwhile, Biden's approval ratings are continually declining, and part of the issue is prices that are continuing to climb, especially on gasoline, and Paxton blamed him for the country's lack of energy independence.

"Whether it's Afghanistan, whether it's the economy, whether it's inflation, whether it's spending, just go down the list and tell me anything that the president is doing that helps Americans," Paxton said. "If you can find that list, maybe he would have a higher approval number from the voters in this country."

