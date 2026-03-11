Kelly Loeffler to Newsmax: Small Business Loans Now Only for Citizens

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler said Wednesday that taxpayer-backed small business loans will be reserved for U.S. citizens, announcing a policy that bans foreign nationals from receiving federally guaranteed SBA loans.

"We have taken the step to ban foreign nationals from receiving small business loans guaranteed by the federal government," Loeffler said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Finnerty."

"Our taxpayers, our hardworking Americans, are not going to be putting guarantees on their business loans."

Loeffler said the change follows the SBA's review of lending practices after adding a citizenship requirement last year.

"This is the first administration that has ever asked the question about citizenship on Small Business Administration lending," she said.

"We started collecting data, and we saw that, sure enough, SBA loans were going out to foreign nationals."

According to Loeffler, about 3.9% of SBA loans last year — roughly 3,500 of the 85,000 issued — went to foreign nationals.

"But it's stopping. It's over," she said. "We're banning not just the 7(a) flagship loan program, but things like surety bonds and microloans. These are for American citizens, and we're unapologetic about it."

Loeffler said taxpayer-backed lending should follow the same principle as voting rights.

"Just like you should be a U.S. citizen to vote in our elections, you should be a U.S. citizen to get our government benefits," she said.

She cited what she said was an example uncovered after the Trump administration took office.

"We caught an illegal alien that had been approved for a loan under the Biden administration — a $750,000 loan that was about to close," Loeffler said.

"Thankfully, we came into office and were able to stop that loan."

Loeffler said the previous administration promoted lending programs "on the backs of hardworking Americans," adding that the SBA has since "restructured the loan program" and "put the guardrails back in place."

Responding to criticism from a left-leaning think tank that the policy would harm immigrant communities and small businesses, Loeffler said opponents were putting "America last."

"The radical left is all about America last, and it's disgusting," she said.

"This is about Americans first, unapologetically, and making sure that our programs finally, for the first time ever, work for the American people."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com