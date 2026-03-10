Rep. Self to Newsmax: Islamic Takeover Concerns Not 'Hyperbole'

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, warned Tuesday on Newsmax that Americans should be concerned about the spread of radical Islam in the United States, saying fears of an Islamic takeover are not "hyperbole."

"National Report" host Lidia Curanaj pointed to a recent incident tied to extremist ideology as evidence of a broader threat facing the country.

She referenced suspects in New York City who allegedly cited ISIS as inspiration, describing rhetoric and symbolism she said mirrored the messaging of the terrorist group.

"They said they were inspired by ISIS," Curanaj said. "They were waving the finger, the universal sign, using the same material, saying, 'We will not stand by while our prophet is insulted.'"

Asked whether concerns about Shariah and an Islamic takeover in parts of the United States are overblown, Self said the anxiety is justified.

"I am at ground zero in North Texas," he said.

Self explained witnessing what he described as a rapid expansion of Islamic institutions in his district, pointing to "numbers of mosques being built, numbers of schools being sold to Muslims."

According to Self, some Islamist groups openly frame their efforts as part of a larger goal rooted in Islamic teachings.

"They intend to take over, and they have gone on the verbal offensive saying that is their mission," Self said. "Because that is their mission under the Quran — to wage war against non-Muslims."

He stressed that Americans' concerns about the issue should not be dismissed.

"There is no hyperbole here," Self said. "In fact, we are behind the power curve."

He also called for stronger enforcement against noncitizens involved in criminal activity and specifically highlighted allegations of fraud in the upper Midwest.

"We have got to make sure that now the people under Muslim law are deported," he said. "In Minnesota, they are committing fraud."

Self added that immigration enforcement should include deportations when individuals are not U.S. citizens.

"We need to make sure that if they are not full citizens, they need to be deported," he said.

Ultimately, Self said the rise of Islamization represents one of the most serious long-term threats facing the country.

"In my mind, there are two existential threats to the self-governing republic of the United States," he said. "One is the national debt, and two is the rise of Islamization in the United States."

