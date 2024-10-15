WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: katie gorka | virginia | lawsuit | illegals | biden administration | voter rolls | election

Katie Gorka to Newsmax: Dems Can't Win Va. Without Illegals

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:32 PM EDT

Katie Gorka, chair of the Republican Party in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden administration and Democrat groups who are suing to keep non-citizens on the state's voter rolls are "very nervous" about next month's election.

Gorka joined "Greg Kelly Tonight" to discuss the lawsuits, including by the Department of Justice, over Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's decision to purge illegal immigrants from the state's voter rolls.

"I think this is 100% because they're very concerned about what's happening in Virginia. You know, not only is it a very important state for the presidential election, which is now Harris and Trump are allegedly neck and neck in Virginia, which is a big deal. But we also have a couple of congressional races that are very, very important here, as well as a Senate race," Gorka said. "And I think the Democrats are very, very nervous. So they need those illegal voters back on the rolls, or they can't win."

Gorka said the lawsuits were brought after "Gov. Youngkin announced that 6,303 individuals were being removed from the voter rolls because they were self-declared illegal immigrants."

"And so he obeyed the law, took them off the voter rolls," she told Kelly. "And then last week, two NGOs came along and sued, including the League of Women Voters. And on top of that, on Friday, the Biden administration comes along with its lawsuit. They want illegal immigrants put back on the voter rolls. It's crazy."

