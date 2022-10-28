GOP Candidate Molinaro to Newsmax: New Yorkers 'Less Safe' With Dems' Crime Policies

Republican New York congressional candidate Marc Molinaro told Newsmax Friday that people in his state feel "less safe" under the policies of Democrats like Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden.

"[People] see it all across the state. It's no wonder that a governor pent up in a mansion on a hill in the state capital doesn't understand why ordinary New Yorkers are concerned about crime and criminals," Molinaro, who is running against Democratic incumbent Rep. Pat Ryan in New York's 19th Congressional District, said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday.

"But I can tell you [that] all across the state, from urban centers to suburban communities, to rural communities, because of policies the Democrats have imposed in Washington, D.C., and Albany, they know we are less safe; and they know that law enforcement's risking their lives, unable to respond effectively. We're going to have a big wave in New York."

While Republicans and Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams have criticized the state's 2019 cashless bail law, allowing those arrested for all but the most serious violent crimes to be released with a court date, a March article published by the Brennan Center for Justice said there is not a clear connection between the reform and the increase in crime in the state.

According to the article, crime rates increased nationally from 2019 to 2020, indicating little relationship to the law in New York when compared to other states without it.

New York City saw a "stark" increase in murders from 319 in 2019 to more than 450 in 2020, according to the report, which attributed the increase in murders and other crimes reported as "the recent rise of violence has been concentrated in areas characterized by poverty and racial segregation."

"Our criminal justice system is insane," FOX 5 New York reported Adams saying during a August news conference with the New York Police Department. "It is dangerous; it is harmful; and it's destroying the fabric of our city."

During the conference, Adams pointed to 10 "repeat offenders" who had been arrested 485 times since the bail reform law went into effect.

Hochul responded by calling on the state's judges and district attorneys to "do their jobs."

"District attorneys, do your jobs. Judges, do your jobs," CBS News reported Hochul responding in August. "And then we start to having a change in the trajectory where we are right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!