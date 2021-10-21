Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: AG Garland a Selective Prosecutor

Attorney General Merrick Garland can mobilize the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate local school board protests, but he cannot be bothered to enforce immigration law on our southern border, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., lamented on Newsmax.

''We now have reached a point in time in our nation's history where moms and dads who give a damn about their kids' education are being labeled domestic terrorists; meanwhile, we have actual terrorists that are crossing the border unchecked, actually being welcomed and given a bunch of free stuff in our country,'' Cammack said on Thursday's ''Stinchfield.''

Garland testified on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee on Justice Department oversight matters, rejecting claims of a conflict of interest in connection with his son-in-law being enriched by the surveying and teaching of critical race theory in schools — which is a large portion of the protests that have gone on at school board meetings.

''I find it very interesting ... listening to AG Garland's testimony today,'' Cammack told host Grant Stinchfield. ''He talked about how he took action to label moms and dads across the country who are concerned and actually showing up to their school board meetings to voice their concerns.''

The impetus for Garland's mobilizing federal government investigators and lawyers to investigate and possibly prosecute school board protesters was a National School Boards Association open letter to President Joe Biden asserting that some of the protests were violent.

Local violence tends to be a matter for local law enforcement, Republicans maintain. Cammack argued that the allegations of violence were a ploy to spur the Justice Department to squelch conservative voices at school board meetings.

''No threats of violence, but he took this action and put the FBI on the case because he received a single letter from the National School Boards Association because they, quote, unquote, 'represent thousands of school boards,''' Cammack continued.

''Well, by that same logic, I, as a representative who represents 760,000 people in north central Florida, I think that I could send a letter to him and he should take action to — I don't know — declare our southern border a crisis.

''You know, maybe take some action against Hunter Biden and all of his nefarious dealings. I mean, if that's the same logic, right?''

Garland refused to answer the question of whether he sought ethics oversight before issuing the letter on behalf of the school boards, which have been paying his son-in-law's company millions of dollars for surveying students, examining race, gender, and sex education, and offering recommendations to address those issues, according to Parents Defending Education.

It is those very issues many conservative parents have been expressing their displeasure with at school board meetings, often getting shunned, turned away, or having to wait for hours to be given a chance to speak, further fueling unrest, according to reports.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here