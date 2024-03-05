Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Border Security Top Issue for Voters

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border is the top issue for American voters.

"It is all about the border," she said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "The border is the number one issue, when I talk to folks, that they care about – why we have an open border crisis that is completely avoidable that is playing out in communities all around the country, where we have crime, we have opioid epidemics. Of course, the fentanyl is killing 100,000 people every single year.

"That's the issue that they're talking about, and [President Joe] Biden has failed miserably on even containing it, but he has been complicit in exacerbating the crisis through his policies. So I think that the border issue is a winning issue for Republicans but, more importantly, it's one that we have to be front and center, making sure that we're doing absolutely everything possible to secure the border. And if Republicans and folks around the country don't feel like Republicans have done absolutely everything possible to secure the border, then that is going to be a problem."

Cammack also said that for former President Donald Trump to win in November, he must attract millennials, Generation Z voters, and women.

"If you look at previous elections over the last six years or so, college educated, suburban women have been the toughest demographic for Republicans at large to really crack," Cammack said. "And so he has a real challenge, just like any other Republican, in getting into that demographic, But I think the gift that has been given by the Democrat party — their total failures of policy and politics.

"We're going to see lots of opportunities ... you have young folks around my age that are looking at 7.8% in mortgages for their first-time home. These are all issues that my peers are talking about."

